Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.28 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $52.79 million and $6.28 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,457,147,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,412,880 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sweat Economy has a current supply of 21,446,602,399.418 with 2,049,222,600 in circulation. The last known price of Sweat Economy is 0.01952499 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,135,089.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sweateconomy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

