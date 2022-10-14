Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 2.84. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

