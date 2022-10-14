Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,113. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

