Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,113. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
