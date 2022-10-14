Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,565,100 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 3,481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.2 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of SURVF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.