Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,565,100 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 3,481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.2 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of SURVF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
