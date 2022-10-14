Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.16 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

