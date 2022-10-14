Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 280,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,450,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Specifically, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

