Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $6.68 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,313 shares of company stock worth $786,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

