Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $360.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.