Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $360.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
