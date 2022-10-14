Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

SMMYY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 149,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

