Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

