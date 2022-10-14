Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,621,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

