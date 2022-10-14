StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $64.95 million and $3.25 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.39 or 0.27619848 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010787 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

