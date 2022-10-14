StockNews.com Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

