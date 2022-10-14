StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.44. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

