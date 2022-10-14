StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Walt Disney by 42.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 93,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.