StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.62. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
