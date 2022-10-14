StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.62. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,482,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 901,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 109,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

