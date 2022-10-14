StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $642.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,135 shares of company stock worth $137,034. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

