StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. Trimble has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

