StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,900,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

