StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.68, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $9,580,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
