StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.68, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $9,580,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

