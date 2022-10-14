StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

TPIC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 128.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

