StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
