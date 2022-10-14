StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

