StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

