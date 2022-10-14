StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.