StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.