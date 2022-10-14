StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. 18,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

