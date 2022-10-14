StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,523. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. SFL has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SFL will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in SFL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SFL by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

