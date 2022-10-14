StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 499,750 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 21.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SeaSpine by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 94,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.