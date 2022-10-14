StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,374,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,831,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

