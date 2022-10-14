StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

SAL stock remained flat at $24.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.