StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
SAL stock remained flat at $24.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
