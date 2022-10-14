StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RAD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 446,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

