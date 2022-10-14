StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,814. The company has a market cap of $283.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

