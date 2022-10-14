StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,959. The stock has a market cap of $692.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 145.3% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

