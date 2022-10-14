StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,797. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $959.75 million, a P/E ratio of 163.85, a P/E/G ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 147.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

