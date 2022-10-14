StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water Company Profile

Further Reading

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

