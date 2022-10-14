StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,253. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average of $374.67.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $158,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $106,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

