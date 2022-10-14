StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 439,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.