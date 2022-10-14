StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

