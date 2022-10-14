StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

