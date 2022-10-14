StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

PAAS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 82,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,123. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

