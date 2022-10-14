StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. 10,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.51. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

