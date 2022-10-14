StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.
NuVasive Trading Up 0.8 %
NuVasive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 8,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,782. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 348.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.