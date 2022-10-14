StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 8,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,782. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 348.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

