StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.24. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

About Northeast Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 127.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

