StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.24. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
