StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Noah will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

