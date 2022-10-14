StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

