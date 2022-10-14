StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $230.23. The company had a trading volume of 239,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651,884. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

