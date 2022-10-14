StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
NPK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,915. The firm has a market cap of $469.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.89%.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
