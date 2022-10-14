StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,774. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

