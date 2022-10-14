StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $71,878,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

