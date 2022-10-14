StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 26,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.